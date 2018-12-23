Flurries fall in time for Christmas, but likely won’t stick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As skies clear overnight our temperatures drop into the mid-20s with wind chills in the low to mid-teens. We'll be mostly sunny tomorrow with seasonal temeperatures topping out in the mid-30s.

No issues on Christmas Eve with clouds gradually starting to move into the region. There is a slight chance for light snow late Christmas Eve night. The chance for snow goes up Christmas morning with some minor accumulation possible. We'll likely fall short of seeing an official White Christmas, which is an inch of snow on the ground.

As temperatures rise we'll look for some rain to mix with snow before the precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Christmas are forecast to reach the upper 30s. A high of 40 is expected under mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

A few showers are possible Wednesday evening with the chance for rain becoming more likely as we move through a breezy and warmer Thursday. Heavy rain is possible through Thursday night.

As temperatures fall Friday there is the chance we could see some snow mix back in with the pockets of rain that are possible to close out the week. The last weekend of 2018 will be seasonably chilly.

