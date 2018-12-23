Holiday travel: Traffic builds near airports on busy day to fly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The holiday rush to get out of town is on, and while Sunday is considered the worst day for air traffic over the holiday weekend, things seem to be moving relatively smoothly throughout the evening.

As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, people are hustling and bustling at O'Hare, but it looks pretty orderly.

Nearly six million people will be traveling in Illinois over the christmas holiday, with hundreds of thousands expected at the airports and over five million traveling by car.

The busiest time to be on the roads is Monday between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., with double the travel times in some areas, according to AAA.

