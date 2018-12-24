Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Christmas Day to welcome mild weather
-
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Mild weather follows a few more days of humid air
-
Warmer weather returns for the week
-
Temps in the high 40s Tuesday, a cool down later this week
-
-
Breezy and warmer end to the week, chilly holiday weekend
-
Wintry mix Wednesday, milder end to the week
-
Chicago area digging out, cleaning up after massive snow storm
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Flurries on the way, temps in the mid-30s
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend