Family says they suspect arson in suburban house fire

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. -- No injuries were reported in a house fire in Hickory Hills Tuesday.

Officials were called to the 8800 block of Beechnut Road around 6 p.m. for reports of "molotov cocktail" being thrown at a house.

The family that lives in the home were able to get out unharmed but damage to the home is extensive.

Officials said the fire started in the garage and spread to a vehicle that was parked inside. Gasoline from that vehicle fueled the flames that traveled through the walls and into the roof.

The family tells WGN News as they fled the home they noticed a gas can outside that they said was not on their property before.

The official cause is under investigation. The state fire marshal on scene with a canine to sniff for accelerants.

The Red Cross is also on the scene to help the now displaced family.