Man suspected of robbing 2 Hyde Park banks, FBI says

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man agents think is behind two bank robberies in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

They say this man robbed the Bank Financial Branch on East 55th Street on Dec. 14.

He is also accused of robbing the Hyde Park Bank on East 53rd Street on Christmas Eve.

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.

Agents say this man should be considered armed and dangerous.