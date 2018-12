× No winner for Christmas Mega Millions jackpot, prize grows to $348 million

Nobody had a winning ticket in the Christmas night Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers for the $321 million jackpot were drawn Tuesday night.

The numbers are: 02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

It was the largest Christmas Day jackpot in the history of the multi-state game.

The next drawing will be Friday night. The jackpot for that drawing is an estimated $348 million.