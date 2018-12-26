No Women’s March in Chicago next year

CHICAGO — There may not be a Women’s March in Chicago next year.

The event has drawn hundreds of thousands of supporters to Grant Park for the past two years. Organizers say they decided to nix next year’s rally and march, because of high costs and limited volunteer hours, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The announcement comes amid a rift with national Women’s March leadership over accusations of anti-Semitism. There has been criticism of the group’s association with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has made several anti-semitic and homophobic comments.

Rallies are still expected in other major cities, including New York and Washington DC.