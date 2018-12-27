Man linked to officers’ deaths back in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The man linked to the death of two Chicago police officers hit and killed by a train last week is back in court Thursday.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Edward Brown was walking home from the 95th Street CTA stop on Dec. 17 when he found a fanny pack with a gun and ammunition inside.

Brown allegedly went home, then decided to go back to the Metra tracks near 103rd and Dauphin to test the weapon to see if it worked.

CPD's ShotSpotter technology detected those rounds, and Officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmalejo responded, and saw Brown on the tracks.

The officers' bodycam footage shows they saw an oncoming Metra train ahead of them, but didn't see a South Shore train coming up behind them at 60 miles per hour. The train hit and killed the officers.

There has been some debate over whether Brown should face increased charges of manslaughter or murder.

Brown's attorney, Frank Kostouros, has said his client, who has no criminal record, should not be held responsible for the officer's deaths.

Kostouros also wants Brown's $200,000 bond reduced.

If convicted on the gun charges, Brown faces up to three years in prison.