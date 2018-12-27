Police seek driver in hit-and-run that killed elderly man in Niles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NILES, Ill. – Police in Niles are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly pedestrian Thursday.

Police said a vehicle struck the 72-year-old man around 6:30 p.m. as the man was crossing Greenwood Avenue and Betty Terrace in Niles.

Police said as the man was crossing the northbound lanes of Greenwood Avenue, most traffic stopped to avoid the man. However, a white pickup or SUV struck the man in the curb lane, police said.

A second vehicle traveling behind the white vehicle struck it from behind. The white vehicle fled the scene. The driver of the second vehicle stayed on scene and attempted to help the injured man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified Friday as Michael Potwora.

Niles Police Department ask anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed the scene contact them at 847-588-6500.