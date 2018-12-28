Man run over by his own car during carjacking in Old Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man is recovering after he was run over by his own car during a carjacking in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

It happened on Eugenie, near Wells, at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the 35-year-old victim was helping his wife and child into the car when another man got behind the wheel.

The suspect started to drive away when the victim tried to stop him without any luck. The victim slipped, and the car ran over him.

The victim is expected to be OK. He's in stable condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

His wife and child were not hurt.

Police say they found the 2015 Subaru, although they did not say where. So far, no one is in custody.

Kelly Davis is following the story on WGN Morning News.