Bears will face the Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 3:40 PM

CHICAGO – It’s been eight years since they were last in the playoffs, so what’s waiting till the final slot to play it during Wild Card weekend.

On Sunday night, soon after the Bears’ victory over the Vikings, the NFL announced that the Bears will face the Eagles on Sunday, January 6th at 3:40 PM at Soldier Field.

It’s the final of the four NFL Playoff games for their first weekend, with the Chargers and Ravens playing in an AFC Wild Card game at noon earlier in the day in Baltimore. Play begins on Saturday with the Texans facing the winner of the Colts-Titans game on Sunday night at 3:30 PM with the Cowboys-Seahawks NFC contest kicking off around 7 PM.

Should the Bears advance with a win over Philadelphia, they would face the second-seeded Rams on Saturday, January 12th at 7 PM at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A potential NFC Championship game, which the Bears would still have a shot to host, would be at 2:05 PM on Sunday, January 20th, a date and time already set by the NFL before Sunday.