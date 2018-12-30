Dozens of teens attack 3 people at CTA train station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police say they're reviewing video footage to try and identify dozens of teenagers who attacked three people at a Red Line station on the Near North Side Saturday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police say dozens of teens inside the underground Red Line platform at Chicago and State attacked two men, 26 and 28, and a 29-year-old woman, punching and kicking them running off.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said they are in the process of going through video recorded at the scene to identify subjects and police will, "hold them accountable."

The people were not seriously injured, but were treated for cuts and bruising at the scene. The CTA stopped trains for a couple hours while police investigated. Service resumed around 9:30 p.m.

Johnson said police are adding extra officers near Red Line stops downtown and around the Magnificent Mile on New Year's Eve, and will "not tolerate" any similar behavior.

No one has been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.