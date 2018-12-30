Micheal Cerami discusses the Cubs offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's coming up on the New Year, and the two biggest free agents in all of baseball remain on the market.

How long that stays the case for Manny Machado or Bryce Harper, and whether one of them lands in Chicago, is still to be determined.

Micheal Cerami of Bleacher Nation discussed the possible landing places for each along with some trends in MLB free agency the last two years on Sports Feed Sunday with Josh Frydman. Naturally the also discussed a few other Cubs' topics from the offseason as they look towards the 2019 campaign.

