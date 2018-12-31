Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green drops out of race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago community activist Ja'Mal Green is dropping out of the race for mayor.

The 23-year-old announced Monday morning during a press conference that he was removing himself completely from the race.

Green was the youngest candidate running for mayor. He says politics is only for the elite, powerful and rich, and that he doesn't have the resources to fight it.

Green said he has been bullied and the signatures to get him on the ballot have been drowned out in court proceedings. He felt he came into the race a little too optimistic about the process, only to be disappointed time and time again.

Green first announced his run for mayor back in April of 2018.

The South Side native regularly speaks out against police shootings and is currently raising money to build a new youth center in Auburn Gresham.

Green made headlines in 2016 when he was indicted on allegations he hit one Chicago police officer and tried to disarm another during a protest. Green maintained his innocence and later pleaded down to a misdemeanor in the case.

