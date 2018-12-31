‘Club Dub’ opens for a 12th time for the Bears in 2018

LAKE FOREST – Ever successful team usually has a theme or slogan that represents their success.

For Matt Nagy’s first Bears team, it’s all about the party.

“Club Dub” was started by the new head coach thanks to a conversation with Joe Maddon about the Cubs’ postgame celebration in their return to relevance in Major League Baseball. Nagy adopted it, and has had a post-game dance party before his locker room speech following victories.

Eleven of these have taken place in 2018 – seven at Soldier Field and five others in opposing locker rooms. On Sunday, the party went to US Bank Stadium.

The Bears held their traditional celebration after beating the Vikings 24-10 in their season finale in Minneapolis. It was the first time the Bears had won at US Bank Stadium since it opened in 2016. It was the 12th victory of the year, the most for team since 2006.

Now it’s onto the playoffs for the Bears for the first time since the 2010 season. They’re seeking their first Super Bowl title win in 33 years as they open play up against the reigning champion Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field.

As far as Nagy and his team are concerned, there are four more visits to “Club Dub” left to go.