New Year’s Eve security preps made across Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO- - A crowd of at least 75,000 people will ring in the year at Navy Pier Monday night.

Chicago police are stepping up their presence at downtown locations considered hot spots.

Uniformed and plain clothes officers will be on nearly every corner. They'll also patrol the water front where revelers will watch the Navy Pier fireworks.

Police will also be stationed at CTA stops after a dozens of teenagers attacked a couple at a Red Line train stop.

Police Superintendent said the focus on the South and West sides will be getting illegal guns off the streets.