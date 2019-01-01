2019’s first illegal weapon seized, arrest made: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police got an early start on their New Year's campaign against illegal guns.

Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson held a news conference Tuesday shortly after the first illegal weapon was seized. That arrest came just two minutes after midnight in the city's 3rd District.

Darrell Rashawn Rhyme, 23, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said it's just one way they're working to lower crime rates in the city.

Last year, the city's murder rate dropped for the second year in a row. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, 540 people were killed in 2018 as of the last week of December. That number was down from 664 in 2017 and 781 in 2016. Still, Superintendent Johnson said police are working to beef up tactics and strategies that they said are working.

"These officers are doing exactly what we ask them to do, two minutes after the near year comes in and there you go, the first illegal weapon," he said. "Last year, we recovered over 9600 illegal weapons off the streets of Chicago. The most dangerous thing these officers can do is take an illegal weapon off our streets."

Police said the gun seized early this morning was stolen last month, and had they not recovered it, the gun could have been used in other crimes.