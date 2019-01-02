× Chicago Archdiocese delivers ultimatum to Southwest Side school

CHICAGO — The Chicago Archdiocese delivers an ultimatum to a school on the city’s Southwest Side.

The Archdiocese gave St. Walter Elementary in Morgan Park until next Monday, Jan. 7, to raise a little more than $360,000 to stay open for the 2019-2020 academic year.

It says the funding is necessary for operating expenses for this year and next.

The Archdiocese is providing a $100,000 grant to the school for this year.

St. Walter School’s endowment bank balance is $60,655. Both figures were factored towards determining the nearly $360,000 amount.

WGN left a message with the school on Wednesday, but has not heard back.