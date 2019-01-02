CPS elementary school teacher charged with sexually abusing teenage students

CHICAGO — A Chicago Public Schools teacher was charged with sexually abusing four of his teenage students.

Julio Mora was a veteran math teacher at Lazaro Cardenas Elementary School in Little Village.

According to court records, Mora allegedly groped a 15-year-old while the teen was performing community service hours.

CPS officials said he has been removed from his position and will not be returning to a CPS school. Officials learned of the allegations in November and he was immediately removed, school officials said.

A CPS spokesperson issued the following statement: