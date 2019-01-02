Cubs hire Mark Loretta as bench coach

CHICAGO – The pieces of Joe Maddon’s new Cubs’ staff for the 2019 season continue to come together.

On Wednesday, the Cubs announced the hiring of Mark Loretta as their new bench coach. He steps in for Brandon Hyde, who was named the manager of the Baltimore Orioles in December.

The Cubs announce that former MLB journeyman Mark Loretta will Be The team’s new bench coach. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/3GKdlaFCz1 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 2, 2019

In addition to Loretta, the Cubs also named former MLB pitcher Bob Tewksbury as their mental skills coordinator.

A graduate of Northwestern University in 1993, the infielder spent 15 seasons in the major leagues playing for five teams, including an eight-year stop with the Brewers in Milwaukee.

For the last nine years he’s been a part of the San Diego Padres organization in a few front office roles, most recently as a special assistant to baseball operations.

Tewksbury, who pitched for the Cubs during two of his 13 MLB seasons, has been working 15 years with teams in a few mental skills roles. He was most recently the mental performance coach for the San Francisco Giants in 2017 and 2018.