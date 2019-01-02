Fundraiser held for families of fallen Chicago police officers

CHICAGO — A fundraiser was held to support the families of three fallen Chicago police officers.

The “Fundraiser for Jimenez, Gary & Marmolejo Families” was held Wednesday evening at Joe’s on Weed Street, 940 W. West St.

The money will go toward helping the families of officers Samuel Jimenez, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo. Gary and Marmolejo were killed last month when they were fatally hit by a train. Jimenez was shot and killed during the Mercy Hospital and Medical Center shooting in November.

The band, The Prissillas, played on stage. Jenny Rockis, the band’s drummer, is a Chicago police officer. The band donated their time for this event.

Members of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation organized the event.

The $25 entry fee, along with proceeds from T-shirt sales and silent auction raffle tickets, will be split between the families.

“These are difficult times these are young families and it breaks our hearts this is close to my heart to be able to help them in such a good way,” Terry Hannon, one of the event organizers, said.

A silent raffle was held, which included a hockey stick signed by the entire Blackhawks team.