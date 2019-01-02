Man arrested, charged in shooting of US postal worker

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A man was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of a United States postal worker in the suburbs.

Cameron Ruebusch, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning and appeared in federal court. He’s charged with shooting the male postal worker who was delivering mail outside Ruebush’s home near Smethwick Lane in Elk Grove Village Monday around 6 p.m.

The man who was shot told investigators he had just stopped to deliver a package when Ruebush tapped on his front passenger window and said “What’s up man?” before opening fire.

The man who was shot underwent surgery for his injuries and remains hospitalized as of Tuesday. His age, identity and condition have not been released.