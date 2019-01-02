× U.S. Catholic bishops hold retreat before sexual abuse summit at Vatican

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Roman Catholic bishops are starting a week-long retreat near Chicago before a summit on the church’s sexual abuse scandal.

The retreat starts Wednesday at the Catholic seminary at the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein.

That seminary is the largest in the country.

Organizers say this retreat will focus on prayer and spiritual reflection but no policies will be formed.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says bishops will be praying, fasting, and participating in spiritual lectures.

No staff members or priests are invited.

The retreat leads up to a summit of the world’s bishops at the Vatican next month.

These meetings follow reports in Illinois and Pennsylvania that alleged church leaders were negligent in reporting sexual abuse offenders or the number of victims.

In December, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan alleged the church of failing to disclose at least 500 clergy members, in the state, who were accused of sexually abusing children.

A Pennsylvania grand jury recently found that hundreds of priests abused at least 1,000 children over seven decades.

As bishops start to gather, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) and Ending Clergy Abuse are holding demonstrations.

“The bishops from each of the six Illinois dioceses should immediately and honestly explain why, according to attorney general Madigan‘s investigation, that only one in four abuse allegations in Illinois have been found credible and why roughly 500 priests have been kept hidden from the public,” said SNAP Executive Director Zach Hiner.