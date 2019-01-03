Ald. Ricardo Munoz due in court on domestic violence charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- 22nd Ward Alderman Ricardo Munoz is due in court Thursday to answer a charge of domestic violence.

Munoz was taken into custody at his aldermanic office Wednesday in Little Village on the 2500 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

Police confirm officers responded to an incident involving Munoz and his wife on Dec. 31. The two were in a verbal argument when Munoz allegedly pushed and struck the victim, according to police.

Investigators say their investigation into Monday's confrontation remains open.

Munoz had already said he won't seek re-election. He was sworn into office in 1993.

He's made no public comment on his arrest.

Munoz is being held at the 10th District Chicago police headquarters until his court appearance.