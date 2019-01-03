Chicago Ald. Ed Burke charged with corruption

CHICAGO — Ald. Edward Burke, the longest serving alderman in Chicago history, has been charged with attempted extortion for “corruptly soliciting business” for his private law firm, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday.

If convicted of extortion, Burke faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Burke’s attorney requested a preliminary hearing for Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.

Burke was released on a $10,000 bond. Under the conditions of his release, he must not violate any laws, must give a DNA sample, not change his residence or phone number. He also cannot travel outside of northern Illinois with the exception of his home in Power Lake, Wisc. Burke must also get rid of the 23 firearms he owns.

The FBI raided Burke’s City Hall office twice in December.

“What can I say? I’ve done nothing wrong, and I’ve always cooperated with investigations in the past, and I will continue to do so,” Burke told WGN News at the time.

Burke is a Chicago institution with 50 years on the City Council. He won election as Democratic committeeman for the 14th Ward in July 1968 after his father Joseph P. Burke died of lung cancer.

His wife, Anne Burke, is an Illinois Supreme Court justice who recently won retention to another term.

An expert on rules, Burke is a behind-the-scenes force in shaping ordinances. As Finance Committee Chair, he wields enormous influence over the city’s purse strings.

Over the decades, Burke has famously faced criticism for having a Chicago police security detail. He has also come under fire for his law firm’s relationship with companies belonging to President Donald Trump.

Burke is also facing a significant challenge in the Feb. 26 aldermanic race.