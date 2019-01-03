× Chicago Public Schools employed admitted serial pedophile, report says

CHICAGO — A published report says Chicago Public Schools employed an admitted serial pedophile for years, then refused to confirm his employment.

The Chicago Tribune reports Thomas Hacker sexually abused hundreds of children in Illinois and Indiana, as a scout leader, Catholic church employee and park district employee, before he was hired by CPS in 1970.

He spent 10 years as a teacher, despite two new sexual assault convictions during that period.

In 2002, CPS denied all knowledge that Hacker ever worked there.

Now, CPS faces several lawsuits for failing to protect its students. It refuses to comment on those suits.

Hacker died in June at age 81 of heart failure at Big Muddy Correctional Center.