Cubs pitcher Jon Lester one of many to pay tribute to the late Tyler Trent

CHICAGO – In the last few months of his life, the Purdue student and superfan left lessons that will carry on for years to come.

Tyler Trent’s courageous battle with osteosarcoma and his willingness to raise awareness along money to help cancer patients made him an inspiration to the Purdue community along with the nation. That’s why many had tributes to the 20-year old when he died on Tuesday after his latest battle with the disease.

One of those the Carmel, Indiana native inspired was Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, who himself is a survivor of cancer. When hearing of Trent’s story, he reached out an offered an invitation to Cubs’ Opening Day April 8th against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Consider Opening Day booked! See you then bro! You got this! https://t.co/Xh5EIy5aGb — Jon Lester (@JLester34) October 25, 2018

So if you didn’t think the @Cubs and @JLester34 are great, you should now. Thank you so much for the amazing gear! #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/ENXWQ9ivDo — Tyler Trent 🚂 (@theTylerTrent) October 26, 2018

Upon learning of his death, Lester posted this tribute to the memory of Trent, and kept his invitation to his family to attend Opening Day at Wrigley Field.

Got some crappy news this morning. My buddy @theTylerTrent passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. I was really looking forward to meeting Tyler & hosting he & his family for Opening Day. Hoping the Trent family will still join me in Tyler's honor. #NVRQT #TylerStrong — Jon Lester (@JLester34) January 2, 2019

He also encouraged fans to continue donating to organizations that help fight cancer, including a bobblehead of Trent from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame that raises money for two organizations.

Please consider buying a #TylerStrong Bobblehead to help support the V Foundation for Cancer Research & the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment. This initiative was started by a Cubs fan @TheWesJameson who never met Tyler, just felt compelled to help. https://t.co/oC2GZdIB8O — Jon Lester (@JLester34) January 3, 2019

The Cubs also sent their condolences on Twitter as well.