For an 8th time, Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is an NHL All-Star

CHICAGO – Things have certainly changed within the team, to the coaches and the players, but one thing remains constant.

Patrick Kane remains one of the NHL’s best players – and the league recognized that yet again on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks’ right wing was named to the Central Division roster for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, earning a spot in the showcase for the eighth time in his decorated career. It’s the fourth consecutive year that Kane has been named an All-Star.

Kane’s eighth selection is the most of any player elected to this year’s mid-season showcase.

He’ll join the other Central Division All-Stars in the 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, January 26th at HP Arena in San Jose. Kane is the only player on the Blackhawks named to the team, however, Jonathan Toews was named one of 31 “Last Men In,” which gives him a chance to be voted in by the fans starting Thursday.

In his 12th year in the NHL, Kane is enjoying one of the finer starts to a season to date. At exactly the halfway point of the season – 41 games – the right wing has 22 goals and 28 assists, each of which leads the team this season. It puts him in range of his career-highs in each category – 46 goals and 60 assists – which he attained in his 2015-2016 MVP season.

Here are the other Central Division All-Stars:

F * Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)

F Ryan O’Reilly, STL (2nd)

F Mikko Rantanen, COL (1st)

F Mark Scheifele, WPG (1st)

F Blake Wheeler, WPG (2nd)

D Miro Heiskanen, DAL (1st)

D Roman Josi, NSH (2nd)

G Devan Dubnyk, MIN (3rd)

G Pekka Rinne, NSH (3rd)