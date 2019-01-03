× Free furniture for Art Van customers if it snows 3 inches on Super Bowl Sunday

CHICAGO — If it snows on Super Bowl Sunday, Art Van Furniture is giving away free furniture again.

The furniture retailer announced it is running its fifth annual “Let It Snow” promotion from Friday, Jan. 4 through Monday, Jan. 7.

If O’Hare sees three inches of snow or more on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 3, all purchases of at least $999 made during the promotion will be fully refunded.

“There will be much more than football for Chicagoland families to cheer about if three inches of snow blitzes Chicagoland on game day,” said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. “We want Art Van shoppers to be big winners.”

In 2015, Chicago’s O’Hare Airport had a record-breaking snowfall of 16.2 inches on Super Bowl Sunday, and Art Van refunded more than $2 million to Chicagoland customers.

The 22 participating Chicagoland Art Van Furniture stores are in: Algonquin, Ashland, Batavia, Bedford Park, Bloomingdale, Burbank, Chicago, Deerfield, Downers Grove, Glendale Heights, Gurnee, Harwood Heights, Joliet, Kildeer, Merrillville, Naperville, Orland Park, Plainfield, Schaumburg, Willowbrook, and Woodbridge (Bolingbrook), Illinois and Portage, Indiana.

For more details, go to: artvan.com