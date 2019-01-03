JOURNEY TO LIII: No brotherly love for Kyle and Chris Long this week

LAKE FOREST – They’re both veterans in the National Football League, with each making a significant impact on the places they’ve played. Both also make a number of contributions off the field as well-rounded members of their community.

That’s why brothers Chris and Kyle Long don’t often talk about the game they play when they speak on the phone or hang out. Conversation is mostly outside of the lines on a number of topics other than the gridiron

“We really don’t talk a lot of football – my brother and I,” said Kyle Long of the talks with his brother.

Yet this week it’s kinda hard for each not to discuss it, since they’ll meet in the playoffs for the first time in their careers.

Fresh off a return to the lineup after a two-month absence due to a foot injury, Long will start at guard for the Bears as his brother Chris lines up down the line for the Eagles at defensive end. It will be the third time they’ve faced each other in the league outside of the preseason, doing so in 2013 when Chris was with the Rams and last season in Philadelphia, yet a playoff game is something quite different.

That’s especially true for Kyle, who is finally in a postseason game for the first time in his six-year career. But if you think he’s calling his brother for advice on playing in the playoffs, think again.

“This is my first go at it, so I’m kinda learning as I’m going,” said Long, who said he hasn’t asked his brother about playing in the playoffs.

In fact, there probably won’t be much dialogue between the brothers at all this week. It’s all about business for each, so don’t expect a lot of brotherly love according to Kyle.

“No good communication,” said Long when asked how much he would talk to his brother this week,” said Long. “I’m sure I’ll hear questions all week about my brother, but he’s on the other team, so I’ve got to figure out a way to beat him.”

The conversations, whether on football or not, will have to wait for next week.