Chicago Ald. Ed Burke says he’ll seek re-election in Instagram video

CHICAGO — One day after being charged with attempted extortion, Chicago Ald. Ed Burke said he fully intends to seek re-election.

The 14th Ward alderman made the announcement via Instagram video Friday afternoon.

“I want you, my friends and supporters, to know that I fully intend to seek reelection,” Burke said in the video. “And I am hopeful that you and my many friends will continue to do the work you have already been doing.

He concluded the video by thanking his friends for their help and support, and wished everyone “a healthy and wonderful new year.”

Burke was charged with one count of attempted extortion for conveying to company executives at a group of Burger Kings in 2017 that they’d get the permits if they signed on as clients at Burke’s private property tax law firm in Chicago.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Burke is facing a significant challenge in the Feb. 26 aldermanic race. U.S. Rep.-elect Jesus “Chuy” Garcia recently endorsed civil engineer Tanya Patino in the race, the Chicago Tribune reports. Also challenging Burke Jose Torrez, Jaime Guzman and Irene Corral.