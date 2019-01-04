Chicago hospital completes historic back-to-back triple organ transplants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two 29-year-old patients are recovering following back-to-back triple-organ transplants to replace their failing hearts, livers and kidneys, marking a first in U.S. health care history.s

The two surgeries, which lasted more than 17 and 20 hours each from Dec. 19 to 21, were performed by a team at the University of Chicago Medicine. This marked the first time a U.S. hospital has ever performed more than one of these complex procedures within one year, much less within 27 hours. These cases are the 16th and 17th time this type of triple-organ transplant has been performed in this country.

The patients, Sarah McPharline and Daru Smith, appeared via live video from their rooms at a news conference Friday with their medical team.

Both were suffering from heart failure which was damaging other organs.

Smith's heart function had fallen to just 15 percent before he had the surgery and McPharline's parents say before they heard Sarah would get the transplants, they were actually making end of life preparations.

"It seemed like a dead end street and we were given palliative care and some hospice talks," said McPharline's mother.

Both patients say they are feeling better than ever before. They will remain hospitalized for some time and require further monitoring once they are released.