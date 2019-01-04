Man, 86, killed in Morton Grove hit-and-run

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — An 86-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in a Morton Grove hit-and-run on Friday night.

The man was killed while walking at the intersection of Shermer Road and Greenwood Street about 5 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. The driver fled the scene.

Morton Grove police closed off the intersection for several hours Friday evening. Greenwood has stop signs in either direction; Shermer does not. It’s not a well-lit area. Neighbors told WGN they’ve often complained about cars flying down the street.

The man’s name has not yet been released pending family notification.