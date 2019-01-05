$10K reward offered after grandfather, 86, killed in Morton Grove hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The family of an 86-year-old man killed Friday night in a Morton Grove hit-and-run is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Leonid "Leo" Belogur, a Ukrainian immigrant who enjoyed being active outside, was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Shermer Road and Greenwood Street about 5 p.m. Friday. The driver fled the scene.

Police are still investigating and were unable to provide a vehicle or suspect description Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Morton Grove police at 847-470-5200.

Friends and neighbors said Belogur was a father and grandfather.

"Leo was 86 years old, a very vigorous and robust individual," next-door neighbor Jeff Weiner said. "During the summer, he’d be riding his bike all the time. During the winter, he would go out and he’d be walking."

"He helped a lot of people here for many years," friend Boris Ladzhensky said. "He’s a friendly and very nice person. He was always ready to help other people."

Now, neighbors just want the driver to come forward.

"To live with something like that on your conscience for the rest of your life would break my heart," neighbor Curt Grass said. "And I think the family deserves some closure."