CHICAGO -- Two officers were injured after a hit-and-run in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Police say the officers were driving at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of west Irving Park when a Honda Accord crashed into them.

The man driving ran off, and a 25-year-old female passenger was treated at a hospital for facial injuries.

The officers were also treated at a hospital. One officer broke his ribs, and the other had neck pain.

No one is in custody.