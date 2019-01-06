× Even in a down year, the Blackhawks’ success continues against the Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Even with their success over the past decade, it’s still a statistics that makes hockey fans do a double-take.

The Blackhawks have defeated the Penguins, winners of three Stanley Cups since 2009, nine times coming into Sunday’s game at the PPG Paints Arena. No doubt the team from Chicago has been good during that era – winning three championships themselves – but to have such success is a bit of a surprise.

Even with the Blackhawks down from their usual standard so far in the 2018-2019 season, this streak hasn’t died, and will continue on into next season barring a meeting in the Stanley Cup Final.

For a tenth-straight time, Chicago defeated Pittsburgh on the ice Sunday night, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win it 5-3. Dylan Strome’s goal early in the third period was the game-winner as Jonathan Toews sealed it with a late empty-netter.

Couple with their 6-3 win over the Penguins at the United Center on December 12th, the Blackhawks have swept the season series with Pittsburgh for a fifth-straight time. The last time the Blackhawks lost to them was on March 30, 2014.

It also ended an eight-game winning streak by the Penguins while stopping a two-game Blackhawks losing streak.