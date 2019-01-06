Paul Dzien discusses the Cubs’ offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Fans are waiting a bit anxiously to see if their biggest dream will come true.

Could the Cubs make a late push to get Bryce Harper? Only time will tell if that comes true, but there are plenty of other topics when it comes to the team's offseason that are of intregue as they draw closer to Spring Training in February.

Paul Dzien of "Crawly's Cub Kingdom" discussed a number of those topics during his first appearance on Sports Feed Sunday with Josh Frydman. From Bryce to Theo to Joe and the rest of the roster, the guys talked about a number of people that could make an impact in the 2019 season.

To watch Paul's segments on Sunday's show, click on the video above.