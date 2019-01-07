22-year-old man fatally hit by truck in West Chatham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally hit by a pickup truck in the city's West Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said the auto worker, identified as Carlos Posadas, was working on his car in the parking lot of the AutoZone at 208 W. 87th St. around 3:15 p.m., when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the truck reportedly fled to 87th Street and Lafayette Avenue where he was held by a witness.

The man was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Witnesses said the incident was not an accident. Friends said Posadas told them he got into an argument with the driver of the pickup truck on Sunday.

Posadas was well-known and beloved in the community, according to friends. He was a father of two.

The investigation is ongoing.