Aldermen propose reforms after Ald. Burke charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In the response to corruption charges filed against powerful alderman Ed Burke, several of his City Council colleagues are proposing reforms.

The aldermen want to make changes to the city council's finance committee which Burke controls.

They are calling for a third-party probe of a controversial $100 million workers comp program which Burke also controls.

They also want to change rules for aldermen who recuse themselves during a city council vote and bar outside employment by city council members.