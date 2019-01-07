FeedonThis: A very ‘blue’ Monday after a Bears’ loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to losing, this one is about as painful as you can get.

To make it back to the playoffs for the first time in eight years, get within a point, then lose when a field goal is just a few inches off leaves shock in the moment and sadness for the next few days after.

That's how it is for Bears fans on Monday after the team's loss to the Eagles Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card playoff. Naturally the game was the biggest topic of discussion on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, especially when it came to Cody Parkey.

A discussion on the kicker is part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show and you can watch it in the video above or below.

The guys talked about the the game from start to finish of the show, and closed with a quick discussion on the team.

As they've done since 2016, the guys also previewed a College Football National Championship game on the show, giving their picks for a third Alabama-Clemson title game.

