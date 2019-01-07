Kalyn Kahler recaps the Bears’ Wild Card loss to the Eagles on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was supposed to be a wonderful moment to help continue a season of dreams for the Bears and their fans.

Instead, it turned into a nightmare that brought a breakthrough season to a sudden end.

Cody Parkey's missed (or blocked) field goal put a stunning end to a 16-15 loss to the Eagles that abruptly ends the Bears' 12-win season on the first week of the playoffs. It was still a successful four months of football for Matt Nagy's team, but the way they lost their final game is certainly difficult to swallow.

Kalyn Kahler of Sports Illustrated was at Soldier Field for the game on Sunday and she discussed the defeat on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Kalyn's segments on the program in the video above or below.