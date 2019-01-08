Bears players thank the fans after their 2018 season ends

LAKE FOREST – When you take a loss like the Bears did on Sunday, it takes a bit to collect your thoughts.
This is especially true with a team that features a number of players who are making the postseason for the first time. A 16-15 Wild Card game defeat after a 12-win season was, frankly, a bit to digest in the moment.
But after 24 hours to think about it, many of the Bears’ players are starting to give their thanks to their teammates and the fans for a great season, despite a bad finish.
The Bears’ Twitter account had this message to the fans after the defeat.