Bears players thank the fans after their 2018 season ends

LAKE FOREST – When you take a loss like the Bears did on Sunday, it takes a bit to collect your thoughts.

This is especially true with a team that features a number of players who are making the postseason for the first time. A 16-15 Wild Card game defeat after a 12-win season was, frankly, a bit to digest in the moment.

But after 24 hours to think about it, many of the Bears’ players are starting to give their thanks to their teammates and the fans for a great season, despite a bad finish.

They ain’t seen it done like this in a while. We’ll be back. Thank U Chicago. pic.twitter.com/OKtxpXNmzP — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) January 8, 2019

What a magical run it was! This one is going to sting for a little bit but we are only going to come back stronger! Thanks for being the best fans in the world!! #🐻⬇️ #BOOM pic.twitter.com/lM71v2xWya — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 8, 2019

Just want to thank the city of Chicago for the endless support throughout the year of me and my brothers amazing season we will be back next year #BearDown — Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) January 7, 2019

What a season! So proud of this team, we couldn’t have done it without Bear Nation behind us! Thank you to my team and to this city! We will be back! #BearDown #2018szn — Cody Whitehair (@WhItehair76) January 7, 2019

Sorry to all the Bears Fans I wish we coulda Pulled This One Out for the City! Y’all were Awesome this year! This one hurts pretty bad but the guys on this Team Love the Game! and are Dedicated and i know we will do everything we can to be a better Team in the Future. #Luv#🐻⬇️ — Sherrick (@SherrickM) January 7, 2019

Coming back even harder.. — Josh Woods (@allhail_JWoods) January 7, 2019

It’s been a great 6th year in the NFL. All of it possible because of my beautiful wife @kush_stephanie holding down the fort!!! Thanks to all the fans supporting us all year!!! #bears pic.twitter.com/ziLERyLdEU — Eric Kush (@EricKush64) January 7, 2019

It’s been an amazing season with my Bears family, man. So much time, blood, sweat, and tears goes into each game we play. I just want to say thank you to my teammates — my brothers, the fans, and the city of Chicago for always having our back. We’ll be back. — Bobby Massie (@MrBig434) January 7, 2019

All praise to the most high 🙏🏽 Chicago, thank you for your unbelievable support this season! We will be back! — Roy Robertson-Harris (@BigXander95) January 7, 2019

Definitely an unfortunate loss. We came along way and made much improvement. More to come in the offseason. Count on it — Isaiah irving (@I_irving53) January 7, 2019

The Bears’ Twitter account had this message to the fans after the defeat.