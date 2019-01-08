Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx wants possible R. Kelly victims to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference Tuesday after explosive allegations about singer R. Kelly aired in a new Lifetime docuseries.

She said she has gotten calls from not just the media, but from families around the Chicago area looking for loved ones who they believe may be in the company of Kelly. She stressed that no new criminal charges are being announced but she wants anyone who may be a victim to come forward.

Foxx's press conference comes just after authorities in Georgia announced a criminal investigation.

"Sources connected to the case tell us the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has opened an investigation into allegations made against the singer in (the docuseries) "Surviving R. Kelly," TMZ reported Tuesday.

A report on Buzzfeed claimed that Kelly housed six different women at his properties in Chicago and Georgia. He has denied that allegation.

The six-part docuseries featured accounts from accusers and Kelly's close friends on his life and allegations of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia.

Kelly's lawyer said the documentary is filled with false allegations, and has suggested the subjects are defaming his client for personal gain, according to Billboard.

In 2002, Kelly was charged with 21 counts of child pornography for a videotape that allegedly showed him having sex with an unidentified underage girl. He was acquitted, and his lawyers at the time said Kelly was not in the video, and suggested his likeness may have been computer-generated.

In 2017, he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen. At the time, Kelly's publicist denied previous allegations, saying they were "made up by individuals known to be dishonest."

Previously, Foxx's office released the following statement:

“The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has not been provided with information from law enforcement regarding any alleged victims of sexual assault involving entertainer R. Kelly. Though public allegations have recently been made, victim and witness accounts, testimony, and cooperation are especially critical in moving forward with charges. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to seeking justice for crime victims. We encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact our Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Division at 773-674-6492.”

Additionally, the Chicago Police Department issued a statement that said: