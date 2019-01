Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The city is expanding its license plate-reading program.

On Tuesday, Mayor Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will announce the addition of 200 License Plate Readers (LPR).

They help police quickly identify and recover stolen vehicles by matching license plates against the list of stolen vehicles.

The cars contribute to the City’s larger strategy, which has reduced carjackings by 18 percent, and increased arrest by 31 percent since last year.