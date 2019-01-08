Woman with concealed carry license shoots, kills robber: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police say a woman with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man who tried to rob her.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West 103rd Street in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood.

The 25-year-old woman was standing at a corner, possibly waiting for a bus, when a man, armed with a weapon, tried to rob her. Police say she showed her weapon and then shot the man in the neck. He fled the scene and was located in the 400 block of West 103rd.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 19 years old.

No other details were provided. Police continue to investigate.