× After great 2018 seasons, Julian Love & Miles Boykin declare for the NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND – When they took the field in 2018, their efforts helped produce some of the best football at Notre Dame over the past 30 years.

Tinley Park native Miles Boykin and Westchester native Julian Love, one on offense, one on defense, helped the Irish to just their second undefeated regular season since their 1988 National Championship.

Their efforts were good enough to make them two of the best at their position, and because of that, each Chicago-area native will be playing pro football next season.

“I want to say that this season was such a fun ride. The relationships gained have made me so happy and I’m grateful to have been a part of it all,” said Love in his Twitter statement announcing his intention to enter the NFL Draft on January 4th.

“Notre Dame will always hold a special place in my heart because of the memories, both good and bad, that I’ve experienced. I’m forever changed for the better,” said Boykin, when he made his intention to declare for the draft on January 6th.

Love’s decision wasn’t a surprise considering how much his draft stock rose during a standout. The former Nazareth High School standout was an Associated Press First Team All-American selection as he broke up 17 passes, which added to his Notre Dame record of 44 on the season.

He also had three fumble recoveries and an interception in helping Notre Dame to a 12-0 record.

Boykin, who starred in high school at Providence Catholic, led the Irish with 54 catches for 803 yards and eight touchdowns in his redshirt junior season. Starting with the Stanford game in late September, the receiver caught a touchdown pass in six consecutive games as he became the favorite target of starting quarterback Ian Book.