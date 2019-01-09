As they wait for a Machado decision, the White Sox add to their roster

CHICAGO – It’s been a test of patience for many in Major League Baseball, but it’s been especially tough for those on the South Side.

This offseason, the White Sox broke a bit from their slowed rebuilding pace by putting in their offers for both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. The latter came up to Chicago for a visit to Guaranteed Rate Field to meet with the team’s management in hopes of acquiring the talented infielder to accelerate the rebuild.

After that, Machado backed up his decision till the New Year, and nine days in, he still has yet to pick a team. Meanwhile the reports that continue to come out have the White Sox right in the thick of the race for the four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner.

Dominican Republic sports reporter Hector Gomez tweeted on Wednesday that the White Sox are in the final two in the race for Machado with Phillies.

Of course, all of this is just speculation until the infielder makes his decision and signs on the dotted line. But the White Sox continue to add pieces to their team.

The biggest this week, reportedly, is the addition of outfielder John Jay to the mix. The nine-year veteran provides not only provides the team a versatile player but also a good veteran presence in the locker room.

The #Whitesox have agreement with free agent outfielder Jon Jay. He must complete physical for it to become official. So the Sox now have Manny Machado’s brother in law, Yonder Alonso, and close friend, Jay, on the team as they have offer on table for Machado. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 8, 2019

Yet what makes this move more interesting is the friendship he has with Machado. It’s the second player the White Sox have acquired with ties to the All-Star as they also traded for his brother-in-law Yonder Alonso in a deal with the Indians.

But it’s not just friends of Machado the White Sox picked up this week as they signed reliever Kelvin Herrera to a two-year, $18 million dollar contract to solidify the bullpen.

Fans are familiar with Herrera, who pitched for the Royals for seven-and-a-half years before he was traded to the Washington Nationals midseason. He finished the season with a combined ERA of 2.44 with 17 saves with 38 strikeouts compared to ten walks.