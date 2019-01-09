Boy, 9, missing from Englewood after not returning home from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 9-year-old boy was reported missing from Englewood Tuesday evening after not returning home from school.

Michael Campbell was last seen by his brother during lunch hour at Harvard Elementary School, located at 7525 S. Harvard Ave. Classes end at 3 p.m. The school is only half-a-block away from the Campbell's home.

Michael's mother notified Chicago police of his disappearance around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Relatives spent the night searching the neighborhood. A backpack was found in a nearby alley, but the contents made relatives unsure if it belonged to Michael.

Michael is described as a black male, about 4 feet tall, 60 lbs with black short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket and maroon shirt, black pants, orange and blue Nike gym shoes.

Michael is the youngest of 12 siblings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.