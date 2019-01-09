For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Chilly through the weekend, some snow possible
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Breezy and warmer end to the week, chilly holiday weekend
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Windy Tuesday brings in chilly January days
-
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend
-
Temps bounce back some after chilly weekend
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Chicago area digging out, cleaning up after massive snow storm
-
-
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend
-
Winter Storm Warning for Chicago-area Sunday: Deteriorating travel conditions, heavy snowfall expected
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week