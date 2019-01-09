R. Kelly attorney on sexual abuse allegations: ‘It’s all some reality TV made up story’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — R. Kelly's attorney is speaking out after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx asked women to come forward with accusations of sexual abuse by the singer.

In an interview with WGN Wednesday, attorney Steve Greenberg said no one in Chicago has come forward with accusations because Kelly did nothing illegal.

"There are no underage women, there is no sex cult, it's all some reality TV made up story," Greenberg said to WGN. "No one has ever seen any evidence of it. There are no photos of him with these women. There's no anything,"

The Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" details more than two decades worth of sexual assault allegations, including that he tried to lure young women to join a sex cult. A report on Buzzfeed claimed that Kelly housed six different women at his properties in Chicago and Georgia. He has denied that allegation.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the singer is under criminal investigation in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the #MuteRKelly movement is growing. A campaign rally is scheduled in Chicago for Wednesday evening.

Two radio stations in Dallas have stopped playing Kelly's music . Larger radio companies, like iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media, have not made any policy changes yet.

Kenyette Barnes, co-founder of the #MuteRKelly campaign, has been working to get all of R. Kelly's concerts cancelled and his music pulled from radio and streaming platforms.

When asked about Greenberg's comments, Barnes told WGN: "Well the fact that Mr. Greenberg is R. Kelly's third attorney in about 15 months speaks a lot to how much I believe the credibility of his testimony."

For more information about #MuteRKelly, click here.